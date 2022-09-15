Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh Majilis Speaker Yerlan Koshanov, Interparliamentary Union President Duarte Pasheku meet
15 September 2022, 19:12

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Majilis Speaker Yerlan Koshanov, President of the Interparliamentary Union, Portuguese MP Duarte Pasheku met, Kazinform cites the press service of the Majilis.

During the meeting the perspective areas of cooperation were on focus as well as agreement was reached to hold joint events.

The Kazakh Majilis Chairman thanked Duarte Pasheku for supporting Kazakhstan in strengthening the interreligious dialogue.

«I’m sure that the outcomes and the declaration of the Congress of Leaders of World Religions will become important in promoting culture of tolerance, mutual respect, and peace for different governments, international organizations, and platforms, including UN institutions. Some issues could be included in the agenda of the upcoming events of the Interparliamentary Union,» said Koshanov.

According to Duarte Pasheku, most conflicts in the world break out for religious reasons. It is essential that spiritual leaders explain to people that religion has nothing to do with conflicts.

«In this regard, the role of Kazakhstan and your President is of great importance as your country sets an example of how representatives of different religious movements reside in peace. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s commitment to the continuation and strengthening of the work of the Congress of Leaders of World Religions is a very good sign for the entire world,» said President of the Interparliamentary Union Duarte Pasheku.

At the meeting, the sides agreed to enhance the interaction between the Kazakh lower chamber of parliament and the Interparliamentary Union.

