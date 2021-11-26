Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh Majilis Speaker, TURKPA Secretary General have talks

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
26 November 2021, 11:55
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Majilis Speaker Nirlan Nigmatullin met with TURKPA Secretary General Mehmet Süreyya Er, the Chamber’s press service reports.

During the meeting the Speaker highlighted the historical importance of the results of the 8th Summit of the Council of Cooperation of the Turkic-speaking Countries. One of its outcomes is the renaming of the Council into the Organization of Turkic Countries at the initiative of the First President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev. This decision and adoption of the Turkic World Vision 2040 document are the new stage of the development of the organization. To this end Nigmatullin stressed the need to rename and unite parliamentarians to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Turkic countries.

The parties debated realization of the Turkestan Declaration adopted following the commemorative X plenary session of the TURKPA held this September in Turkestan. Great attention was paid to the TURKPA law-making activities programme for 2022-2027. The Kazakh Speaker noticed that the development of such a plan by the TURKPA Secretariat will let parliamentarians work on harmonization of national legislations of the TURKPA member states.


