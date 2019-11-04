Go to the main site
    Kazakh Majilis Speaker to attend CSTO PA meetings in Yerevan

    4 November 2019, 10:26

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatullin will attend the CSTO PA meetings to be held on November 4-5 in Yerevan, the Chamber’s press service reports.

    The Speaker is expected to hold talks with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and Chairman of the Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan.

    Nigmatullin will take part in the meeting of the CSTO PA Council and address the CSTO PA plenary session.

    Those attending are expected to focus on recommendations for updating national laws of the OSCE member states in collective peacekeeping forces, confiscation of property in a bid of fighting corruption, terrorist financing, etc.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

