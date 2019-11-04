Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Kazakh Majilis Speaker to attend CSTO PA meetings in Yerevan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
4 November 2019, 10:26
Kazakh Majilis Speaker to attend CSTO PA meetings in Yerevan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatullin will attend the CSTO PA meetings to be held on November 4-5 in Yerevan, the Chamber’s press service reports.

The Speaker is expected to hold talks with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and Chairman of the Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan.

Nigmatullin will take part in the meeting of the CSTO PA Council and address the CSTO PA plenary session.

Those attending are expected to focus on recommendations for updating national laws of the OSCE member states in collective peacekeeping forces, confiscation of property in a bid of fighting corruption, terrorist financing, etc.

CSTO   Armenia   Majilis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy