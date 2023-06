Kazakh Majilis Speaker tested negative for coronavirus

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Majilis Nurlan Nigmatullin successfully underwent coronavirus treatment, the Chamber’s press service informs.

According to the medical protocol the Speaker passed the confirmatory coronavirus test which gave negative results.

Kazinform News Agency wishes Nurlan Nigmatullin good health and wellbeing.

As earlier reported, the Majilis Speaker self-isolated on June 17.