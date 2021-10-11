Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh Majilis Speaker, Slovakia’s Minister of Foreign and European Affairs meet

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
11 October 2021, 17:10
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Majilis Nurlan Nigmatullin and visiting Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Ivan Korcok of Slovakia met in Nur-Sultan, the Chamber’s press service reports.

The sides noted high level of Kazakhstan-Slovak relations highlighting bilateral interests in strengthening partnership in all spheres. The Majilis Speaker expressed confidence that the visit of the Slovak FM will contribute to strengthening of ties. He also noted that deputies ready to render necessary legislative assistance for fulfillment of agreements reached as part of the visit.

«Kazakhstan takes the lead in Central Asia, especially, in modernization, transformation, development of civil society. It strengthens the role of Kazakhstan in Central Asia,» the Slovak Minister said. He also underlined great opportunities for the development of bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

The sides also spoke for active cooperation between Kazakh and Slovak parliamentarians.


Foreign policy    Parliament   Majilis   Kazakhstan  
