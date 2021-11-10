Kazakh Majilis Speaker Nigmatulin, French Ambassador Didier Canesse meet

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chairman of the Majilis of Parliament Nurlan Nigmatulin discussed the perspective areas of Kazakh-French cooperation with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France to Kazakhstan Didier Canesse, Kazinform cites the press service of the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.

Noting that France is a strategic partner of Kazakhstan in the EU, the Majilis Speaker stressed the special attention paid by the Kazakh leadership to strengthen bilateral political contacts as well as expanding trade and economic interaction between Kazakhstan and France.

Nigmatulin focused on the processes of reforming the political system, modernizing the economy, developing the civil society underway at the initiative of the Kazakh Head of State.

Speaking of the perspective areas of strengthening of bilateral cooperation the interlocutors noted transport, energy, health, and education.

As Didier Canesse pointed out it is of priority to develop relations in sustainable development and transition to a «green» economy. Moreover, Kazakhstan and France have a huge potential to work in agriculture.

According to the Kazakh Senate Speaker, resumption of the practice of regular meetings between the profile committees and groups on cooperation will promote the exchange of experience in law-making activity, including in issues of an environmental fate process for industry, digitalization, and so on.



