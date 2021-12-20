Kazakh Majilis Speaker, IPU President Duarte Pacheco meet

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatullin met with President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Duarte Pacheco, the Chamber’s press service reports.

During the meeting the parties debated promising directions for cooperation. As the Speaker noted cooperation between Kazakhstani parliamentarians and colleagues from IPA member states promotes constructive dialogue on parliamentarism, law-making activities and democratization. He also drew attention to the processes of reforming the country’s political system, economic modernization, development of the civil society initiated by the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

In his turn, Duarte Pacheco said that Kazakhstan is the important partner of the Inter-Parliamentary Union. «We share common principles such as building the dialogue between the countries and interfaith dialogue,» he added. He also expressed confidence in further strengthening of cooperation between the IPU and Parliament of Kazakhstan underlining than the new IPU Strategy is aimed at speeding up the organization’s activities.



