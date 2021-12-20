Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Kazakh Majilis Speaker, IPU President Duarte Pacheco meet

    20 December 2021, 11:35

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatullin met with President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Duarte Pacheco, the Chamber’s press service reports.

    During the meeting the parties debated promising directions for cooperation. As the Speaker noted cooperation between Kazakhstani parliamentarians and colleagues from IPA member states promotes constructive dialogue on parliamentarism, law-making activities and democratization. He also drew attention to the processes of reforming the country’s political system, economic modernization, development of the civil society initiated by the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    In his turn, Duarte Pacheco said that Kazakhstan is the important partner of the Inter-Parliamentary Union. «We share common principles such as building the dialogue between the countries and interfaith dialogue,» he added. He also expressed confidence in further strengthening of cooperation between the IPU and Parliament of Kazakhstan underlining than the new IPU Strategy is aimed at speeding up the organization’s activities.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy Parliament Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh Senate Chairman Ashimbayev, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana meet
    Tokayev partook in ceremony of inauguration of Turkish President Erdogan
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region