Kazakh Majilis Speaker holds bilateral meetings on sidelines of 10th TurkPA plenary session

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chairman of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament Nurlan Nigmatulin had talks with the heads of Hungarian, Kyrgyz delegations as well as the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC) on the sidelines of the 10th plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Turkic-speaking countries, Kazinform cites the press service of the lower chamber of Parliament.

During the talks, Nigmatulin pointed out the importance and symbolic nature of holding the 10th anniversary plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Turkic-speaking countries in the spiritual capital of the Turkic world – Turkestan city, underlining the city’s current revival and revitalization undergoing at the initiative of First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy, Honored Chairman of the Turkic Council Nursultan Nazarbayev.

The Majilis Speaker expressed confidence that the decisions taken at the session will facilitate the strengthening both interparliamentary interaction and full cooperation between the countries.

«This year Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan celebrate the 30th anniversary of their independence. Over this period, both countries have achieved considerable success. I am sure that traditionally friendly and good-neighborly relations between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan will further develop, including at the interparliamentary level so as to support important initiatives of the two countries.» said the Kazakh Majilis Speaker during his meeting with Talant Mamytov, Chairman of the Supreme Council of Kyrgyzstan.

The issues of strengthening the interaction between parliamentarians within international parliamentary organizations were discussed with the heads of the delegations from Hungary and Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC) that have observer status in TurkPA,

While meeting with First Vice Speaker of the State Assembly of Hungary Márta Mátrai, the Kazakh Speaker noted that Kazakhstan and Hungary’s parliamentarians share the common views on development that the heads of both countries always demonstrate.

Interest in mechanisms for forming a model law making base, enhancing parliamentary diplomacy was noted at the meeting with Asaf Hajiyev, PABSEC Secretary General.