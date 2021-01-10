Kazakh Majilis Speaker gives vote at parliamentary elections

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatullin gave his vote at the parliamentary elections underway in Kazakhstan at polling station number 111, Kazinform reports.

This polling station is situated at the National Academic Library.

The elections to the Majilis and Maslikhats of Kazakhstan started today the countrywide.

As of 08:00 a.m. Nur-Sultan time, on January 10, 2021, 9,994 polling stations opened their doors across Kazakhstan.

First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev and Chairman of the National Security Committee Karim Massimov have already cast their votes.



