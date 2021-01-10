Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Elections

Kazakh Majilis Speaker gives vote at parliamentary elections

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
10 January 2021, 11:51
Kazakh Majilis Speaker gives vote at parliamentary elections

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatullin gave his vote at the parliamentary elections underway in Kazakhstan at polling station number 111, Kazinform reports.

This polling station is situated at the National Academic Library.

The elections to the Majilis and Maslikhats of Kazakhstan started today the countrywide.

As of 08:00 a.m. Nur-Sultan time, on January 10, 2021, 9,994 polling stations opened their doors across Kazakhstan.

First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev and Chairman of the National Security Committee Karim Massimov have already cast their votes.

photo


Parliament   Majilis   Elections in Kazakhstan   Political parties  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023