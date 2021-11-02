Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Kazakh Majilis Speaker expresses condolences over Temirkhan Dosmukhambetov’s passing

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
2 November 2021, 11:16
Kazakh Majilis Speaker expresses condolences over Temirkhan Dosmukhambetov’s passing

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin expressed condolences and support words to the family members and close ones of late statesman, Majilis Deputy of 5th convocation Temirkhan Dosmukhambetov on behalf of Deputies of the Lower Chamber of parliament of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of Majilis.

The Majilis Speaker highlighted the contribution of late Temirkhan Dosmukhambetov to the development of the country as well as the settlement of the issues in different spheres of life of Kazakhstani society, including tourism, sport, beatification of the Kazakh capital, and agriculture.

«His law-making activity Temirkhan Dosmukhabetov began in the Supreme Council of the 12th convocation and successfully continued it as Deputy of the Majilis of the 5th convocation working on improving domestic legislation. As a member of the Committee on International Affairs, Defense, and Security he decently defended the interests of the country effectively using the parliamentary diplomacy methods. Temirkhan was a wonderful person and true patriot of his country. On behalf of the entire deputy corps and personally I express deep condolences and sincere words of support to the family members and close ones. Famed statesman, public figure, reliable colleague, friend, Majilis Deputy Temirkhan Dosmukhabetov’s blessed memory will live forever in our hearts,» noted Kazakh Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin.


Majilis   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
2 dead, 1 injured in shooting incident at SDF firing range in Japan
2 dead, 1 injured in shooting incident at SDF firing range in Japan