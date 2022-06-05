Kazakh Majilis Speaker casts his vote in national referendum

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Majilis of Parliament Yerlan Koshanov voted in the referendum, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Majilis Speaker cast his vote at 8:32 am at the polling station No.110 in the Kazakh Temir Zholy building in Nur-Sultan city.

The national referendum to introduce amends and additions to the Consitution is taking place in Kazakhstan. The polling stations are to be open until 8:00 pm Nur-Sultan time. A total of 11.7 million people as well as over 11 thousand Kazakhstani nationals residing abroad can cast their votes in the referendum.

Earlier the Central Commission for the Referendum informed that the voting began at 8,089 polling stations as well as 12 ones in 10 countries at 8:00 am Nur-Sultan time.