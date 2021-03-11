Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Kazakh Majilis Speaker, British Ambassador meet

    11 March 2021, 13:22

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatullin received Michael Gifford, the United Kingdom's Ambassador to the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Chamber’s press service reports.

    During the meeting the parties shared views on pressing issues of bilateral cooperation. This year marks the 30th anniversary since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Great Britain. The Majilis Speaker noted that the countries established trustworthy political dialogue, actively develop trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation. He also added that the new Agreement on strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Great Britain being developed will contribute to all-round cooperation.

    In his turn, Ambassador Gifford highly appreciated bilateral relations of great importance for economic partnership as well as inter-parliamentary ties. He stressed that Greta Britain supports reforms carried out by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    In a conclusion the parties expressed confidence that expansion of the dialogue between Kazakh and British MPs will benefit both nations.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy Parliament Kazakhstan and the UK Majilis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region