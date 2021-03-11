Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh Majilis Speaker, British Ambassador meet

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
11 March 2021, 13:22
Kazakh Majilis Speaker, British Ambassador meet

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatullin received Michael Gifford, the United Kingdom's Ambassador to the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Chamber’s press service reports.

During the meeting the parties shared views on pressing issues of bilateral cooperation. This year marks the 30th anniversary since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Great Britain. The Majilis Speaker noted that the countries established trustworthy political dialogue, actively develop trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation. He also added that the new Agreement on strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Great Britain being developed will contribute to all-round cooperation.

photo

In his turn, Ambassador Gifford highly appreciated bilateral relations of great importance for economic partnership as well as inter-parliamentary ties. He stressed that Greta Britain supports reforms carried out by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

In a conclusion the parties expressed confidence that expansion of the dialogue between Kazakh and British MPs will benefit both nations.


