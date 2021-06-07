Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh Majilis Speaker, Azerbaijani Ambassador debate coop issues

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
7 June 2021, 12:15
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatullin and Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan Rashad Mammadov met to discuss pressing issues of mutual cooperation, the Chamber’s press service reports.

Highlighting strategic relations between the two states, the Speaker confirmed Kazakhstan’s adherence to strengthening friendship and multilateral cooperation with Azerbaijan. He noted that inter-parliamentary dialogue is the important part of Kazakhstan -Azerbaijan partnership.

In his turn, the Ambassador highly appreciated the level of bilateral cooperation adding that Azerbaijan attaches particular importance to development of ties with fraternal nation of Kazakhstan, the largest Turkic-speaking country. He also mentioned that thanks to the country’s authorities lots of joint projects, first of all, trade and economic, infrastructure projects are being realized.

The parties expressed confidence in great potential, including inter-parliamentary cooperation, for the development of Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan relations for the benefit of two nations.

Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan   Majilis  
