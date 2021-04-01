Go to the main site
    Kazakh Majilis Speaker and German Ambassador meet

    1 April 2021, 13:04

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatullin met with Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Germany to Kazakhstan Tilo Klinner to debate prospects for cooperation between Kazakhstan and Germany, the Majilis’ press service reports.

    Noting that next year will mark the 30th anniversary since establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations the Speaker highlighted that the level of bilateral strategic partnership has been achieved thanks to Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev.

    The sides stressed the importance of development of inter-parliamentary dialogue. They expressed confidence that speeding up of inter-parliamentary ties would contribute to further strengthening of Kazakhstan – Germany relations.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy Majilis
