Kazakh Majilis Speaker addresses CSTO PA sitting

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Speaker of the Kazakh Majilis Nurlan Nigmatullin said that the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly should adapt its activities to the current conditions and form the law-making agenda in keeping with the decisions of the CSTO Heads of State, the Chamber’s press service reports.

The Speaker took part in the CSTO PA sitting held via a videoconferencing. Nigmatullin said that the CSTO PA parliamentarians face the tasks on regulatory support of the collective security system activities taking into account the outcomes of the recent Dushanbe CSTO Summit. To this end the Speaker drew attention to the actuality of the Kazakh President’s initiative on establishing the post of the special peacekeeping representative of the CSTO Secretary General. He also told about the President’s initiative in providing biological security and situation in Afghanistan.

Members of the CSTO PA, heads and representatives of the parliaments and chambers of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Serbia as an observer state took part in the sitting.