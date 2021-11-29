Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Kazakh Majilis Speaker addresses CSTO PA sitting

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
29 November 2021, 17:55
Kazakh Majilis Speaker addresses CSTO PA sitting

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Speaker of the Kazakh Majilis Nurlan Nigmatullin said that the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly should adapt its activities to the current conditions and form the law-making agenda in keeping with the decisions of the CSTO Heads of State, the Chamber’s press service reports.

The Speaker took part in the CSTO PA sitting held via a videoconferencing. Nigmatullin said that the CSTO PA parliamentarians face the tasks on regulatory support of the collective security system activities taking into account the outcomes of the recent Dushanbe CSTO Summit. To this end the Speaker drew attention to the actuality of the Kazakh President’s initiative on establishing the post of the special peacekeeping representative of the CSTO Secretary General. He also told about the President’s initiative in providing biological security and situation in Afghanistan.

Members of the CSTO PA, heads and representatives of the parliaments and chambers of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Serbia as an observer state took part in the sitting.

Foreign policy    CSTO   Parliament   Majilis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy