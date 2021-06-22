Go to the main site
    Kazakh Majilis establishes new Journalism Award nomination

    22 June 2021, 12:45

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Speaker of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Nurlan Nigmatullin awarded the winners of the Parliament Sozi Journalism Award exclusive statuettes and diplomas, the Chamber’s press service reports.

    Traditionally on the eve of the professional mass media holiday the Majilis celebrates journalists for the merits awarding them te special prize. It is the fifth awarding ceremony.

    The Majilis Speaker congratulated journalists highlighting the mass media role in the country’s development, and constructive cooperation with the deputy corps. He noted this year marks the country’s 30th anniversary of Independence, 25th anniversary of the bicameral Parliament. The Speaker emphasized the country’s accomplishments achieved thanks to the unity of Kazakhstanis, adherence to the values of stability and accord, thanks to the strategic course of First President of Kazakhstan –Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and policy of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    This year the Majilis established a special prize dated to the 30th anniversary of Independence of Kazakhstan. Darkhan Kydyrali, Yegemen Kazakhstan CEO, and KTK TV Channel were awarded that special prize.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Mass media Parliament Majilis 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence
