Kazakh Majilis Chairman, Turkish Parliament Speaker meet

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chairman of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament Nurlan Nigmatulin and Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Şentop agreed on strengthening interaction between two countries’ parliamentarians, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh lower chamber.

The meeting pointed out the high level of political dialogue between the countries.

Noting that Turkey was the first country to recognize Kazakhstan’s independence, the Kazakh Majilis Speaker emphasized the special attention First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev pays to promotion of relations with the brotherly country. According to him, Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev continues the course toward strengthening partnership between Nur-Sultan and Ankara.

The Kazakh Majilis Chairman went on to say that the official visit of Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Şentop to the country ahead of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence is a clear indication of true friendship and respect between the two countries.

In his turn, Mustafa Şentop noted that Kazakhstan is a special country for Turkey. He said that the important part in forming and developing relations between the countries belongs to the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy.

«The spiritual ties our brotherly countries share plays a big role in strengthening multilateral cooperation,» he said.

Speaking of interparliamentary relations, both Speakers underlined the importance of their further enhancement. They noted that joint efforts of cooperation groups, relevant committees allow for an active exchange of legislative experiences as well as work over legislative support to the high-level the agreements.

The meeting also focused on the issues of trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian interaction between Kazakhstan and Turkey.

As part of the official visit, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Şentop is to take part in the 5th plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Turkic speaking countries to take place on September 28 in Turkestan.