Kazakh Majilis Bureau registers Zhana Kazakhstan deputy group

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Majilis Speaker Yerlan Koshanov held a meeting of the Majilis Bureau that focused on the draft agenda of the forthcoming plenary session of the deputies, the Chamber’s press service reports.

The Chamber is expected to debate draft legislative amendments on corruption control in the first reading. Besides, the deputies will consider the draft law On amendments to some legislative acts of Kazakhstan on volunteering, charity, state social order and grants for NGOs in the first reading.

Notably, the Majilis Bureau registered the Zhana Kazakhstan (New Kazakhstan) deputy group.



