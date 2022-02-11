Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Parliament

Kazakh Majilis Bureau registers Zhana Kazakhstan deputy group

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
11 February 2022, 16:12
Kazakh Majilis Bureau registers Zhana Kazakhstan deputy group

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Majilis Speaker Yerlan Koshanov held a meeting of the Majilis Bureau that focused on the draft agenda of the forthcoming plenary session of the deputies, the Chamber’s press service reports.

The Chamber is expected to debate draft legislative amendments on corruption control in the first reading. Besides, the deputies will consider the draft law On amendments to some legislative acts of Kazakhstan on volunteering, charity, state social order and grants for NGOs in the first reading.

Notably, the Majilis Bureau registered the Zhana Kazakhstan (New Kazakhstan) deputy group.

photo


Parliament   Majilis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023