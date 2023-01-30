Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 460.43 eur/kzt 501.04

    rub/kzt 6.65 cny/kzt 67.89
Weather:
Astana-12-14℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Tourism and Sport

    Kazakh low-cost carrier to launch flights en route Astana-Ankara

    30 January 2023, 17:19

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s low-cost carrier FlyArystan announced the start of ticket sales from Astana to Ankara, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Kazakh low-cost carrier is to operate 5-hour flights en-route Astana-Ankara on Tuesdays and Sundays from May 23. The cost of a one-way ticket is estimated at 43,560 tenge.

    FlyArystan is the first Kazakh low-cost carrier and Air Astana subdivision.

    It is worthy to note that Kazakhstan and China plan to resume flights between Astana and Beijing three days a week starting from March 25 this year.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan and Japan are in talks to resume flights to Tokyo.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Transport Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Aeroflot to resume flights to Kazakhstan next month
    Popular
    1 Ilyas Ospanov appointed as new Kazakh vice minister of industry and infrastructure development
    2 People’s Party of Kazakhstan approves list of candidates for Majilis elections
    3 COVID-19 tests for China arrivals to be extended in Italy
    4 Kazakhstan names new vice minister of information and social development
    5 Skatov of Kazakhstan fails to claim his 2nd Challenger title with loss to Argentinian Federico Coria