Kazakh literature translated into six UN languages

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
29 June 2020, 14:14
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Today Kazakhstan is one of the few countries to translate its literature into six languages of the United Nations. Kazakh literature is represented in 93 countries of the world, at 23,000 establishments, including 10,000 world libraries,» Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Aida Balayeva told today an online meeting at the Central Communications Service.

She also highlighted that Rukhani Janghyru program contributed to the development of the country’s archeological and historical sciences. There is a highly-skilled pool of translators. It is an important direction.

The Minister noted that Kazakhstan has a special project Tugan zher which contributed to the development of local history studies. She also outlined 13 projects to be fulfilled jointly with the executive bodies.

Balayeva noted that Rukhani Janghyru will be further realized.


