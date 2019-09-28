Kazakh literature anthologies in Spanish presented in Madrid

MADRID. KAZINFORM On September 27 the Cervantes Institute in Madrid, Spain, held the presentation of the Kazakh literature anthologies project translated into Spanish, Kazinform reports.

Among those attending were the leading Spanish writers, translators, scholars of language, journalists, members of Kazakhstan friendship club in Spain. Assistant to the Kazakh President, secretary of the national commission for realization of the Rukhani Janghyru program Aida Balayeva, Kazakh Ambassador to Spain Konstantin Zhigalov and others represented there Kazakhstan

The strategic partner of the project, implemented under the Rukhani Janghyru, is the Spanish Culture Ministry, the project consultant is the Cervantes Institute. The best literary translation experts were invited to take part in the project.

As stated there the Kazakh literature anthologies is the genuine cross-cultural interaction.

As Aida Balayeva said translation and publication of the Kazakh literature anthologies published in the six official languages of the UN is a part of the Rukhani Janghyru initiated by the First President of Kazakhstan. One of the projects is The contemporary Kazakhstan’s culture in the global world. Its goal is to show the world contemporary Kazakhstan through its culture.

She expressed hope that such cooperation would further promote rapprochement of Kazakh and Spanish cultures, strengthening of relations between the nations.

The Contemporary Kazakh Prose and Contemporary Kazakh Poetry books will be distributed to universities, libraries and research centres of Spain as well as 18 Latin American nations with audience to nearly 600 mln people.