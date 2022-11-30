Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh Leader, President of Senate of France meet in Paris

30 November 2022, 08:43
PARIS. KAZINFORM As part of his official visit to France, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with President of the Senate of France Gérard Larcher, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

Gérard Larcher welcomed the Kazakh leader in the building of the Senate, after which they reviewed the Guard of Honour.

During the meeting, the Kazakh leader expressed confidence that the agreements reached in the course of his visit to Paris will give a new impetus to the two countries’ multifaceted cooperation.

According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the negotiations held earlier with French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed strategic character of the Kazakhstan-France partnership. Special attention was given to the development of trade-economic cooperation, attraction of investments to the energy and transport-logistics spheres.

The Head of State noted the importance of strengthening the inter-parliamentary ties between the two countries. He invited the Speaker of the French Senate to pay a visit to Kazakhstan.

Gérard Larcher highly praised the political and economic reforms carried out in Kazakhstan. He expressed readiness for active interaction to develop cooperation between Kazakhstan and France.

Upon completion of the meeting, the President of Kazakhstan left a comment in the Book of Honorary Guests of the French Senate.


