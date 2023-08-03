Go to the main site
    Kazakh law enforcement agencies receive training in Vienna on countering use of virtual assets for terrorism

    3 August 2023, 20:13

    VIENNA. KAZINFORM – A seminar of the European Union Law Enforcement Project in Central Asia (LEICA) in the field of effective tracking and freezing of criminal virtual assets is being held in Austrian capital, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    The Counsellor to the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Austria, Olzhas Toguzbayev, spoke at the opening ceremony, noting the special importance that Kazakhstan attaches to the LEICA project due to the urgency of problems in the field of counterterrorism, cybersecurity, etc., and expressed hope for its extension.

    Within the framework of the seminar, LEICA and UN Office on Drugs and Crime experts will conduct training for representatives of law enforcement agencies of Kazakhstan responsible for identifying, suppressing and investigating the activities of terrorists or terrorist groups. The participants will also visit the relevant divisions within the OSCE and the UN.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    OSCE UN Ministry of Foreign Affairs Terrorism
