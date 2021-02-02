Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Kazakh language school opened in Kharkiv

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
2 February 2021, 15:10
Kazakh language school opened in Kharkiv

KHARKIV. KAZINFORM – A Kazakh language school Shanyrak is opened in the Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, Kazinform cites the press service of the Embassy.

The Kazakh language school’s students include reps of the Kazakh diaspora, children and local citizens taking interest in Kazakhstan.

The teaching methods also focus on the Kazakh people’s traditions, customs.

The diaspora’s members welcomed the opening of the school which promotes the consolidation of Kazakhs abroad, helps feel more connected with the historical homeland, as well as promotes Kazakhstan in Ukraine.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


Events   Ukraine    Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events