Kazakh language open lesson held in Kyiv

KYIV. KAZINFORM On the eve of the Independence Day of Kazakhstan the cultural centre Dostyk organized the Kazakh language demonstration lesson in Kyiv, Khabar 24 reports.

People of Ukraine, who study Kazakh, and representatives of the diaspora congratulated Kazakhstan on the 28th anniversary of its independence.

The Kazakh Embassy in Ukraine donated books to the centre. It is planned to help locals get familiarized closer with the works of the Kazakh writers and introduce Kazakhstan history and culture lectures to the educational program.

The centre is situated in the heart of Kyiv. Once a week it holds Kazakh classes. The centre gives a unique opportunity to speak Kazakh even far from the historical motherland, know the history and respect the traditions of Kazakhstan.