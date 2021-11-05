Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh-language online content grows with each passing year – Aida Balayeva

Adlet Seilkhanov
5 November 2021, 12:09
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of online platforms in the Kazakh language increases with each passing year, Aida Balayeva, Information and Social Development Minister of Kazakhstan told QazForum 2021, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Over the past two years 46 new websites have been created. The information policy’s priority is the development of online content, that is why it can be seen that that work is more dynamic with each passing year,» said Balayeva.

The minister added that the development of Kazakh-language online content is due to a growing demand.

«Not only the volume that is mattered but also the quality,» she said.

Earlier she said the share of Kazakh-language online content in the country’s media stands at 78%. Kazakh-language online content makes up 79.2% of the total TV content, 84.5% of the periodicals’ content, and 59.81% of the online resources’ content.


