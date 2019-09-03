Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh language is the backbone of national unity, view

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
3 September 2019, 11:58
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakh language is the backbone of national unity,» Deputy Chairman of the Turkish ethnic-cultural association of Shymkent city Begaly Biaramov said.

According to him the President’s Address broaches the crucial issues of people’s specific concern. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that Kazakhstan would further create conditions for the development of languages and cultures of all ethnic groups living in Kazakhstan and drew attention to strengthening the role of the Kazakh language.

«The language is not just a tool for communication but also the factor which consolidates society. If there is no language unity in the country there will be no agreement of opinions. If there is no agreement of opinions there will be no prosperity,» Bairamov said.

He also noted that ethnic-cultural societies are interested in extending the Kazakh language scope and turning it into the language of international communication because common goals and interest bring people together.

According to him, the Kazakh language is a power which consolidates all ethnic groups around the Kazakh nation, as the state-forming nation.

He expressed confidence that Kazakh will become a common language for all those living in Kazakhstan.


