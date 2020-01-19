Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh language classroom opened in Russian school

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
19 January 2020, 11:58
TYUMEN. KAZINFORM Third Kazakh-language classroom has been opened in Tyumen region of Russia, Kazinform reports.

According to President of the National-Cultural Autonomy of Kazakhs of Tyumen region Yessengaliy Ibrayev, the Kazakh language classroom was opened in Golyshmanovo village of the region.

«The opening of the classroom became a real holiday with a concert and rich dastarkhan. Head of the Golyshmanov municipality Alexander Ledakov backed this initiative,» Yessengaliy Ibrayev posted on his Facebook account.

40 children, their parents and grandparents gathered for the first Kazakh language lesson.

«The Kazakhs of Golyshmanov village carefully preserve national culture and traditions. The first Qurultai of Tyumen region’s Kazakhs was held namely here. Today, the local division of our autonomy led by Duissenbay Bekuzhinov is actively implementing national and cultural projects,» Yessengaliy Ibrayev.

Another Kazakh language classroom will be opened in the tow of Ishim, he added.

Kazakhstan and Russia   Compatriots   
