Kazakh language centre in Yerevan to bear the name of Abai

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
30 January 2020, 11:29
YEREVAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh language, history and culture centre at the Yerevan State University will be named after Abai, acting rector of the University Gegam Gevorkyan said.

Speaker of the Kazakh Senate Dariga Nazarbayeva donated computer equipment, an interactive board, and new teaching materials, including Kazakh dictionaries and Kazakh language study books to the centre.

At the solemn event, Kazakh Ambassador to Armenia Timur Urazayev thanked the university authorities, its teaching staff for the interest in studying Kazakh history, culture and language.

In his turn, Gevorkyan noted that the university decided to name the centre after Abai within celebrations of the 175th anniversary of the great poet. Last year the Kazakh Literature Anthologies in the Armenian language was presented there which is a bright example of the collaboration of writers, scientists and linguists of Kazakhstan and Armenia.

The centre was opened on August 19, 2010 with support of the Kazakh Embassy in Armenia. It is purposed to develop bilateral cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the two nations and promote Kazakh culture. The centre teaches Kazakh language and literature.

