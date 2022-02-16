Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakh-Kyrgyz working group for trade and economic cooperation holds 1st meeting

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
16 February 2022, 19:27
Kazakh-Kyrgyz working group for trade and economic cooperation holds 1st meeting

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Almaty hosted the first meeting of the Working group for trade and economic cooperation between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Kyrgyz Republic on 15-16 February, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Prime Minister’s press service.

The meeting was co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakhyt Sultanov and the First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Arzybek Kozhoshev.

At the meeting the sides discussed current situation in the mutual trade and ways to boost the bilateral trade turnover. The sides agreed to step up work on expanding the assortment of supplied goods, in particular through implementation of the project of the Industrial trade and logistics complex in the area of the Karasu and Ak-tilek road checkpoints as well as through the wholesale distribution centers in the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic.

photo

photo

photo


Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan   Government of Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events