Kazakh, Kyrgyz Secretaries of State take part in ‘Kazakh Kyrgyz – Alashtan’ conference

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Kazakh and Kyrgyz Secretaries of State Krymbek Kusherbayev and Suiunbek Kasmambetov took part in the international scientific and practical conference «Kazakh Kyrgyz - Alashtan» led by the International Turkic Academy, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The conference was held to mark the 175th anniversary of great Kazakh poet Zhambyl Zhabayev, who greatly contributed to the strengthening of Kazakh-Kyrgyz brotherhood, as well as the 120th anniversary of great sons of the Kyrgyz people Zhusup Abdrakhmanov and Kassym Tynystanov.

Welcoming the event’s participants, the Kazakh Secretary of State thanked his Kyrgyz counterpart for the special visit to Kazakhstan and noted that the inauguration ceremony is a useful initiative for strengthening spiritual ties between the two Turkic countries.

He went on to note that this year marks 30th anniversary of independence of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

«This year, according to the decree of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev the 175th anniversary of great poet Zhambyl Zhabayev is celebrated broadly within and beyond the country. The celebration of the date began in brotherly Kyrgyzstan which is being wrapped up today as part of Kazakh-Kyrgyz cooperation,» he said.

He highlighted that the spiritual legacy of Zhambyl Zhabayev is of value not only among Kazakh people but also Kyrgyz people. So, under the support of the two countries’ governments the spiritual and cultural measures aimed at promoting the creative work of the poet were carried out. In this vein, Kusherbayev thanked the Kyrgyz government for the rendered support.

Speaking of Stateman and public figure Zhusup Abdrakhanov, he stressed that he greatly contributed to the development of his country and faithfully served to his people holding high posts.

The Kazakh Secretary of State put forward a proposal to place a memorial plaque of Zhusup Abdrakhanov on the house where he lived in Almaty city and name one of the streets after him. In addition, he highly appreciated the role of Kassym Tynystanova – a founder of Kyrgyz writing based on the Latin script. According to him, the Kyrgyz scholar’s contribution is invaluable.

For his part, the Kyrgyz Secretary of State expressed gratitude for the welcome and said that the event is a bright demonstration of strong friendship between the brotherly people.

The international scientific and practical conference «Kazakh Kyrgyz - Alashtan» also featured a special exhibition of archival materials and historic images connected to the activity of Zhusup Abdrakhmanov and formation of Kyrgyzstan as well as the academic collection of poems by Kassym Tynystanov in the Turkish language.

The materials from the Central State Archive of Kazakhstan, Kazakh President Archive, Film and Sound Archive were on display.

Attending the event were Advisor to the Kyrgyz President Arslan Koichiyev, Minister of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan Aktoty Raimkulova, Kyrgyz Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism Azamat Zhamankulov, International Turkic Academy President Darkhan Kydyrali, and so on.




