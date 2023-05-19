Go to the main site
    Kazakh, Kyrgyz prime ministers meet in Almaty

    19 May 2023, 14:55

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov has held negotiations with Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers – Chief of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Zhaparov. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the EU-Central Asia 2nd Economic Forum, Kazinform learned from primeminister.kz.

    The sides discussed the development of trade-logistics infrastructure, investment attraction, cooperation in agriculture and water-energy sector etc.

    In 2022, bilateral commodity turnover increased by 7.5% and exceeded $1.1 billion. Positive dynamics is observed this year as well.

    «I am confident that due to joint actions we will be able to raise mutual trade volumes to $2 billion. The Government of Kazakhstan is ready for active dialogue in all areas of our cooperation,» Alikhan Smailov said.

    In turn, Akylbek Zhaparov noted that all the issues of the bilateral agenda between the two countries are discussed and solved in the spirit of mutual understanding, trust and mutual support. He expressed confidence that today’s meeting will provide a good opportunity to discuss and determine further prospects of the bilateral cooperation.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

