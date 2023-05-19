Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakh, Kyrgyz prime ministers meet in Almaty

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
19 May 2023, 14:55
Kazakh, Kyrgyz prime ministers meet in Almaty Photo: primeminister.kz

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov has held negotiations with Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers – Chief of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Zhaparov. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the EU-Central Asia 2nd Economic Forum, Kazinform learned from primeminister.kz.

The sides discussed the development of trade-logistics infrastructure, investment attraction, cooperation in agriculture and water-energy sector etc.

In 2022, bilateral commodity turnover increased by 7.5% and exceeded $1.1 billion. Positive dynamics is observed this year as well.

photo

«I am confident that due to joint actions we will be able to raise mutual trade volumes to $2 billion. The Government of Kazakhstan is ready for active dialogue in all areas of our cooperation,» Alikhan Smailov said.

In turn, Akylbek Zhaparov noted that all the issues of the bilateral agenda between the two countries are discussed and solved in the spirit of mutual understanding, trust and mutual support. He expressed confidence that today’s meeting will provide a good opportunity to discuss and determine further prospects of the bilateral cooperation.

photo


Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan   Government of Kazakhstan   Prime Minister of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakh President Tokayev, Huawei Technologies Chairman Liang Hua hold meeting
Kazakh President Tokayev, Huawei Technologies Chairman Liang Hua hold meeting
Kazakhstan and Lithuania set course for further cooperation
Kazakhstan and Lithuania set course for further cooperation
Second day of President Tokayev's visit to China brings business and investment partnerships to the table
Second day of President Tokayev's visit to China brings business and investment partnerships to the table
Official meeting of Heads of State participating in ‘CA-China’ Summit held in Xi’an
Official meeting of Heads of State participating in ‘CA-China’ Summit held in Xi’an
Leaders of EAEU member countries to attend 2nd Eurasian Economic Forum
Leaders of EAEU member countries to attend 2nd Eurasian Economic Forum
Kazakhstani goods at National Pavilion stir great interest in China, JD Group Vice President Wei Ye
Kazakhstani goods at National Pavilion stir great interest in China, JD Group Vice President Wei Ye
British MPs to visit Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan
British MPs to visit Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan
UNICEF calls for continued support for children affected by earthquakes in Türkiye, Syria
UNICEF calls for continued support for children affected by earthquakes in Türkiye, Syria
Koshanov calls on CSTO partners to support Kazakhstan’s initiative to set up International Agency for Biological Safety
Koshanov calls on CSTO partners to support Kazakhstan’s initiative to set up International Agency for Biological Safety