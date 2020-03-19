Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakh, Kyrgyz presidents talked over phone

    19 March 2020, 12:25

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has had a telephone conversation with President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov. The heads of state discussed cooperation in countering the spread of coronavirus, Kazinform learnt from Akorda.

    According to the two presidents, coordinated actions of the executive bodies of the two neighboring countries are important in the fight against the epidemic.

    The sides also exchanged views on the prospects of trade and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

    Sooronbay Jeenbekov congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the anniversary of his presidency, and also conveyed his best wishes to Elbasy to Nursultan Nazarbayev.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan President of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev upset in WTT Youth Contender quarterfinal in Sweden
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3