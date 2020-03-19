Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh, Kyrgyz presidents talked over phone

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
19 March 2020, 12:25
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has had a telephone conversation with President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov. The heads of state discussed cooperation in countering the spread of coronavirus, Kazinform learnt from Akorda.

According to the two presidents, coordinated actions of the executive bodies of the two neighboring countries are important in the fight against the epidemic.

The sides also exchanged views on the prospects of trade and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

Sooronbay Jeenbekov congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the anniversary of his presidency, and also conveyed his best wishes to Elbasy to Nursultan Nazarbayev.


