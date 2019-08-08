Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakh, Kyrgyz presidents talk over phone

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
8 August 2019, 18:05
Kazakh, Kyrgyz presidents talk over phone

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has had a telephone conversation with his Kyrgyz counterpart Sooronbay Jeenbekov today, Kazinform reports citing the Akorda press service.

The heads of state discussed the topical issues of the bilateral cooperation and further steps on enhancing the Kazakh-Kyrgyz interaction in light of the oncoming visit of Kazakhstan President to Bishkek in autumn 2019.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished peace and prosperity to the fraternal Kyrgyz nation.

Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan   President of Kazakhstan    Politics  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events