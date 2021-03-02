Kazakh, Kyrgyz Presidents reaffirm further cooperation at expanded meeting

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Presidents of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sadyr Zhaparov discussed at length the prospects for further strengthening of strategic partnership and alliance as well as shared the views on the current issues of regional and international agendas, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

The expanded meeting focused on building the trade and economic partnership and close interaction in political, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

Welcoming the Kyrgyz delegation, the Kazakh President stressed that the two countries have traditional fraternal ties of friendship and cooperation. He expressed the country’s willingness to always provide all-round support Kyrgyzstan, pointing to the long-standing good-neighborly, fraternal relations, friendship and unity.

The Kazakh President said that during the talks in narrow format the main areas of further cooperation between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan were outlined.

«I confirm Kazakhstan’s commitment to the path toward comprehensive strengthening of partnership and alliance relations between our countries,» stated the Kazakh Head of State.

In his turn, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov thanked the Kazakh Leader and people on the assistance and readiness to provide support in the fight against COVID-19.

«Today’s talks are traditionally taking place in a spirit of alliance relations and strategic partnership central to the interaction between the countries. The talks in narrow format touched upon the key issues of bilateral cooperation between the countries within the regional and international organizations,» the Kyrgyz President said, stating that the countries do not have any political contradictions.

The two Presidents agreed on the need to fully expand business ties, develop investment cooperation, jointly harness the transport and transit potential of the countries, and implement joint digitalization projects.

Given the cultural and historical and language closeness between the nations, the Presidents reaffirmed their commitment to further develop science, education, health, culture, tourism, and sports cooperation.

The talks ended with the signing of the documents.



