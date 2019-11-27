Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakh, Kyrgyz Presidents pay tribute to Chingiz Aitmatov

    27 November 2019, 14:06

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, and Sooronbay Jeenbekov, President of Kyrgyzstan, have visited a memorial complex «Ata Beyit» in Bishkek, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Heads of States laid flowers to a monument of victims of repressions.

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and his Kyrgyz counterpart paid the tribute to the memory of Chingiz Aitmatov and laid a floral wreath to his grave.

    Chingiz Aitmatov passed away on June 10, 2008 in a hospital of Nurnberg, Germany. The Famous writer was buried in the memorial complex «Ata Beyit» on June 14.

    As Kazinform previously reported, today President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Bishkek to pay a state visit.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan President of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3