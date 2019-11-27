Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh, Kyrgyz Presidents pay tribute to Chingiz Aitmatov

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
27 November 2019, 14:06
Kazakh, Kyrgyz Presidents pay tribute to Chingiz Aitmatov

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, and Sooronbay Jeenbekov, President of Kyrgyzstan, have visited a memorial complex «Ata Beyit» in Bishkek, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Heads of States laid flowers to a monument of victims of repressions.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and his Kyrgyz counterpart paid the tribute to the memory of Chingiz Aitmatov and laid a floral wreath to his grave.

Chingiz Aitmatov passed away on June 10, 2008 in a hospital of Nurnberg, Germany. The Famous writer was buried in the memorial complex «Ata Beyit» on June 14.

As Kazinform previously reported, today President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Bishkek to pay a state visit.

