Kazakh, Kyrgyz Presidents hold meeting

27 October 2022, 16:40
27 October 2022, 16:40

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, who arrived in Kazakhstan for a meeting of the Heads of the Central Asian States and the European Council President, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

Greeting the Kyrgyz President, Tokayev expressed him gratitude for the visit to join the major international event.

«Your visit is of special significance. Our bilateral meeting will facilitate the further promotion of relations between our countries. Our countries have no disagreements. I’m sure that we could multiply our achievements and our partnership will continue to develop dynamically through joint efforts,» said the Kazakh Head of State.

For his part, Japarov thanked the Kazakh Head of State for the invitation to visit the Kazakh capital.

«I’m glad to take part in the first meeting of the Heads of the Central Asian States and the European Union in Astana. We highly appreciate the Kyrgyz-Kazakh relations. Taking an opportunity, I congratulate You on 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries,» said the Kyrgyz President.

The two leaders commended the practical results of joint work of the two countries’ governments in the trade area. It was noted that the trade turnover rose 17.7% compared to last year’s figure. Thus, the task to increase the bilateral trade to $2bn is being implemented steadily.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the issues of Kazakh-Kyrgyz interactions in transport and logistics and cultural and humanitarian areas.


Photo: akorda.kz


