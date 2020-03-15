Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakh, Kyrgyz PMs hold telephone talks

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
15 March 2020, 14:41
Kazakh, Kyrgyz PMs hold telephone talks

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin had a telephone conversation with the Head of the Government of Kyrgyzstan Muhammedkaly Abylgaziyev, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Kyrgyz Republic.

The parties have discussed topical issues of Kazakh-Kyrgyz cooperation. The Heads of Government paid special attention to the issue of ensuring further coordinated work of the checkpoints on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh section of the state border aimed at unhindered passage of people and goods in both directions.

Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan   Prime Minister of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events