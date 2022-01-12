Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakh, Kyrgyz PMs hold talks over phone

    12 January 2022, 16:20

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held a telephone conversation with his Kyrgyz counterpart Akylbek Zhaparov, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

    Kyrgyz Premier Zhaparov congratulated Alikhan Smailon on the occasion of his appointment as the new Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, wishing a speedy restoration of stability in the country and finding effective solutions to socioeconomic problems. The sides expressed readiness to further strengthen strategic partnership.

    For his part, Prime Minister Smailov stressed the Government of Kazakhstan remains strongly committed to deepening strategic partnership with the fraternal nation of Kyrgyzstan.

    In addition, the sides discussed the issues of bilateral trade and economic partnership.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan Government of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev upset in WTT Youth Contender quarterfinal in Sweden
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3