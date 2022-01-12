Kazakh, Kyrgyz PMs hold talks over phone

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held a telephone conversation with his Kyrgyz counterpart Akylbek Zhaparov, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

Kyrgyz Premier Zhaparov congratulated Alikhan Smailon on the occasion of his appointment as the new Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, wishing a speedy restoration of stability in the country and finding effective solutions to socioeconomic problems. The sides expressed readiness to further strengthen strategic partnership.

For his part, Prime Minister Smailov stressed the Government of Kazakhstan remains strongly committed to deepening strategic partnership with the fraternal nation of Kyrgyzstan.

In addition, the sides discussed the issues of bilateral trade and economic partnership.