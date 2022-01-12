Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakh, Kyrgyz PMs hold talks over phone

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
12 January 2022, 16:20
Kazakh, Kyrgyz PMs hold talks over phone

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held a telephone conversation with his Kyrgyz counterpart Akylbek Zhaparov, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

Kyrgyz Premier Zhaparov congratulated Alikhan Smailon on the occasion of his appointment as the new Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, wishing a speedy restoration of stability in the country and finding effective solutions to socioeconomic problems. The sides expressed readiness to further strengthen strategic partnership.

For his part, Prime Minister Smailov stressed the Government of Kazakhstan remains strongly committed to deepening strategic partnership with the fraternal nation of Kyrgyzstan.

In addition, the sides discussed the issues of bilateral trade and economic partnership.


Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan   Government of Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events