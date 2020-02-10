Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakh, Kyrgyz leaders talked over phone

    10 February 2020, 19:59

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has had a telephone conversation with his Kyrgyz counterpart Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Akorda press service informs.

    The sides discussed the pressing issues of bilateral cooperation, as well as the situation in Kordai district of Zhambyl region.

    The leader of Kyrgyzstan expressed condolences to the families and relatives of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

    President Tokayev thanked Sooronbay Jeenbekov for his support and noted that good-neighborliness, partnership and alliance of our states is an important factor of stability in the Central Asian region.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan President of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev upset in WTT Youth Contender quarterfinal in Sweden
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3