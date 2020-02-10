Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh, Kyrgyz leaders talked over phone

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
10 February 2020, 19:59
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has had a telephone conversation with his Kyrgyz counterpart Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Akorda press service informs.

The sides discussed the pressing issues of bilateral cooperation, as well as the situation in Kordai district of Zhambyl region.

The leader of Kyrgyzstan expressed condolences to the families and relatives of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

President Tokayev thanked Sooronbay Jeenbekov for his support and noted that good-neighborliness, partnership and alliance of our states is an important factor of stability in the Central Asian region.


