Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakh, Kyrgyz leaders talk over phone

    30 December 2019, 19:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and his Kyrgyz counterpart Sooronbay Jeenbekov had a telephone talk, Akorda press service informed.

    The heads of state expressed satisfaction with stage-by-stage development of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz relations and discussed the prospects of their further strengthening.

    The sides highly praised the results of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s state visit to the Kyrgyz Republic on November 27, 2019 and expressed confidence that the implementation of the agreements concluded would give an impulse to the development of the two countries’ strategic partnership.

    The presidents also exchanged congratulations on the upcoming New Year Holiday.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan President of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev upset in WTT Youth Contender quarterfinal in Sweden
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3